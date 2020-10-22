The Lost Treasures of Tucson
Sometimes, it’s a mystery how Best of Tucson® comes together. And sometimes, it comes together as a mystery.
We got our first clues from our readers. More than 12,000 of you sang like canaries when we asked you about Tucson’s finest galleries, cafés, bands, upscale restaurants, dive bars, taco joints and so much more. You love this town as much as we do.
After former web editor Tara Foulkrod fully investigated the ballots before she beat it out of town, our newshawks started to crack the case. Managing editor Austin Counts, associate editor Jeff Gardner, calendar editor Emily Dieckman, columnist Tom Danehy, comedy correspondent Linda Ray and arts writer Margaret Regan wrote about the winners, while Danehy worked the graveyard shift to craft a short story, “The Lost Treasures of Tucson,” that runs through our pages.
Our resident artistic genius Ryan Dyson handled the art design and the cover, while ace designer Madison Wehr came out of retirement to lend a design hand on the ads. Shutterbugs Hector Acuña and Bandit Riveredge snapped the photos. Production chief David Abbott stitched it all together. The sharp-eyed team of staff writer Nicole Ludden and proofreader Sheryl Kocher dug through the pages looking for typos. Distribution manager Alex Carrasco and his delivery crew got the paper onto the streets and into your mitts. And new Web Editor Mike Truelsen put it online, where it will live forever.
Special thanks to our sales team led by femme fatale Casey Anderson: “Cheerful” Kristin Chester, Lisa “The Hop” Hopper, “Merry” Candace Murray and Tyler “The Dragon” Vondrak. Without their hustle, you wouldn’t be holding Best of Tucson® in your hands.
Here at the office, Jaime Hood and Claudine Sowards wore green eyeshades and kept all the numbers in line. A big note of gratitude goes to Mr. Big, aka our indefatigable publisher Jason Joseph.
Finally, a huge thanks to our advertisers, both in this issue and over the past three-and-a-half decades we’ve been putting the Weekly on the streets. None of this would have been possible without their support. Best of Tucson® has always been about celebrating our town’s finest independent businesses and the artists, performers, bartenders, baristas, shop owners, chefs and others who make Tucson a special place. Now, more than ever, they’re behind the eight ball and need our support if we’re not going to lose more Tucson treasures.
OK, I’m gonna shut my yap. Now grab yourself a cuppa joe and get wise to the Best of Tucson.®
Jim Nintzel
2020 WINNERS
Arts & Culture
Executive Editor
Best Art Classes
Best Art Museum
Best Art Treasure
Best Author
Best Dance Company
Best Dance Studio
Best Event Venue
Best Gallery
Best Movie Theater
Best Music Store
Best Musical Instrument Store
Best Outdoor Art Installation
Best Theater Company
Best Visual Artist
Most Missed Gallery
City life
Best Alternative Health Center
Best Animal Supply Store
Best Annual Festival
Best Auto Repair
Best Bowling Alley
Best Car Wash
Best CBD Store
Best Charity Event
Best Cigar/Tobacco Shop
Best Computer Repair
Best Crossfit
Best Farmers’ Market
Best Farmers’ Market Vendor
Best Gym
Best Handyman
Best Marijuana Dispensary
Best Music School
Best Photographer
Best Place to Buy a Car
Best Place to Donate Your Time and/or Money
Best Place to Get a Massage
Best Place to Get Your Pet Groomed
Best Place to take a Phoenician
Best Plant Nursery
Best Sex Toy Shop
Best Stay at Home Activity
Best Summer Staycation
Best Thrift Store
Best Veterinary Clinic
Best Yoga Studio
Fashion & Style
Best Barber Shop
Best Clothing
Best Day Spa
Best Eyeglasses/Optical Retailer
Best Florist
Best Hair Salon
Best Home Furnishings
Best Jewelry
Best Lash Boutique
Best Local Clothing Designer
Best Nail Salon
Best Place to get Great Hair Color
Best Place to Get Pierced
Best Resale Clothing
Best Tanning Salon
Best Tattoo Artist
Best Tattoo Parlor
Best Tattoo Removal/Alteration
Best Vintage Shopping
Outdoors
Best Backpacking Trail
Best Bike Riding
Best Bike Shop
Best Biking Group
Best Campground
Best Day Trip
Best Dog Park
Best Golf Course
Best Hike
Best Outdoor Recreation/Sporting Goods Store
Best Park
Best Public Garden
Kids’ stuff
Best Children’s Entertainer
Best Daycare
Best Fun for the Whole Family
Best Kids’ Clothing Store
Best Place for a Children’s Party
Best Playground
Best Public Pool/Splashpad
Best Restaurant With a Kids’ Menu
Best Story Time
Best Toy Store
Best Way to Entertain Kids During the Summer
Media Mix
Best Blog
Best Bookstore
Best Comic Store
Best Instagram
Best Local Sportscaster
Best Local TV News Anchor
Best Local Twitter Feed
Best Local Weather Person
Best Radio Host
Best Radio Station for Music
Best Radio Station for News
Best TV Newscast
Best Video Games Store
Casual Dining
Best Bagel
Best Barbecue
Best Burger
Best Cafe Hangout
Best Caterer
Best Coffee
Best Delicatessen
Best Diner
Best Donuts
Best Desserts
Best Drive-Thru
Best eegee’s Flavor
Best Eggs Benedict
Best Family Dining
Best Food Truck
Best French Fries
Best Fresh-Baked Bread
Best Hot Dog
Best Ice Cream
Best Pizzeria
Best Place to Get a Salad
Best Place to Get a Sandwich
Best Place to Get a Slice
Best Sandwich (the actual sandwich)
Best Smoothies/ Juice Bar
Best Specialty Food Store
Best Tea
Best Veggie Burger
Best Wings
Restaurants
Best African Food
Best Breakfast
Best Brunch
Best Chef
Best Chinese
Best Central Restaurant
Best Contemporary/Fusion Restaurant
Best Dining with a View
Best Downtown Restaurant
Best Eastside Restaurant
Best Foothills Restaurant
Best FrenchBest Greek
Best Indian
Best Italian
Best Jamaican
Best Japanese
Best Korean Food
Best Middle Eastern
Best New Restaurant
Best Northwest Restaurant
Best Place to Eat Gluten-Free
Best Place to Eat Lunch Downtown
Best Restaurant to Dazzle Out of Town Visitors
Best Seafood
Best Signature Dish
Best Southside Restaurant
Best Steakhouse
Best Sushi
Best Thai
Best Upscale Restaurant
Best Vegetarian/Vegan
Best Vietnamese
Best Westside Restaurant
Comdia
Best Birria
Best Burrito
Best Carnicería
Best Elote
Best Empanadas
Best Guacamole
Best Margarita
Best Mariachi Band
Best Menudo
Best Michelada
Best Panaderia
Best Raspados
Best Salsa
Best Tacos
Best Tamales
Best Torta
Spirits and Nightlife
Best Bar Menu
Best Bartender
Best Beer Selection
Best Bloody Mary
Best Brewery
Best Casino
Best Cocktail Menu
Best Comedian
Best Comedy Night
Best Country Act
Best Country Western Bar
Best Cover Band
Best Dive Bar
Best DJ
Best Drag Queen Best Burlesque
Best Folk
Best Gay Bar
Best Happy Hour
Best Hip-Hop Act
Best Jazz
Best Jukebox
Best Liquor Store
Best Locally Brewed Beer
Best Musical Act
Best Neighborhood Bar
Best Nightclub
Best Old Fashioned
Best Place to Get a Glass of Wine
Best Place to Sing Karaoke
Best Pool Hall
Best Punk
Best R&B
Best Reggae
Best Rock
Best Shot
Best Signature Cocktail
Best Sports Bar
Best Strip Club
Best Venue for Live Music
Best Wine Bar