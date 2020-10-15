Readers Pick

2502 E. Fort Lowell Road



Much like the humble Toyota they focus much of their work on, the mechanics at Dan’s Toy Shop have won over Tucson thanks to their combination of reliability and quality. Look up any review site and you’ll see locals praising the midtown repair shop for their professionalism and service. When you have the kind of headache only a check engine light can give you, a place like Dan’s is what you’re looking for.



2. Next Generation Automotive



3. Sooter’s Auto Service