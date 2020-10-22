Email
Best Diner 

Baja Cafe

Readers Pick

Multiple locations

If you’ve been to Baja Cafe, your stomach is probably rumbling in anticipation right now just thinking about it. If you’re a savory breakfast person, you can’t go wrong with the Baja Breakfast, the King Kong or one of their many varieties of eggs benedict. Got a sweet tooth? Try their snickerdoodle pancakes, the Pineapple Express or the Two-Pan Sam Lemon Blueberry Pancakes. It’s just so yummy, words are not enough. If you haven’t gone, go, for Pete’s sake.

2. Bisbee Breakfast Club

3. Little Anthony’s Diner

