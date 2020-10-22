Readers Pick

At the Tucson Weekly, we stand behind the founding principles of the eegee’s frozen drink: It should be flavorful, it should be colorful, and it should above all be refreshing. With the integrity of Tucson’s most iconic drink in the balance, the outcome of this voting category could have changed life as we know it forever (more than it already has been this year, we mean). So thank goodness Tucsonans came together in support of watermelon, the objectively best eegee’s flavor.



2. Orange Dream



3. Pina Colada