Readers Pick

538 E. Ninth St.



What can you say about the Buffet that hasn’t already been said about downtown Tucson before the big renaissance—it’s dark, dingy and Tucsonans love the shit out of the place. While other watering holes tend to keep up with trends to keep ’em coming in, Tucson’s oldest bar rarely changes. It doesn’t need to. Tucson will still show up to the Buff bright and early at 6 a.m., each and every day.



2. The Shelter Cocktail Lounge



3. Golden Nugget