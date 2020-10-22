Email
Best Country Act 

Hank Topless

Readers Pick

Hank Topless is a treasure for connoisseurs of county music far and wide. With his live band, Topless whips his audience into a beer-soaked frenzy that could give Walon a run for his money. When playing solo, Topless exudes the soul and fingerpicking precision that’s on par with late, great Rev. Gary Davis. He isn’t merely a mortal donning a cowboy hat and crooning country songs of yesteryear. Topless is the personification of country music in Pima County and definitely worth your time should you happen to catch one of his shows.

2. Drew Cooper

3. Loveland

