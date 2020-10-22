Email
Best Place to Buy a Piñata 

Piñata Factory

640 N. Stone Ave.

Show me a person who doesn’t like a piñata and I’ll show you a person who doesn’t like to party. Whether filled with candy or little bottles of booze, a piñata always gets a good response from young and old alike. Piñata Factory is the premier place to purchase those papier-mâché party starters in the Old Pueblo. Need a SpongeBob piñata for your nephew’s birthday? They’ve got it. Need a Trump piñata for Election Day? They’ve got that too. Stop by and see why Pima County is coo-coo for the Piñata Factory.

