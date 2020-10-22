Readers Pick

The downtown gathering space formerly known as La Cocina has rebranded itself as LaCo—for Love and Community, which is what this spot has always offered. Jo Schneider, who also brought us Bentley’s, has created a wondrous eatery built around a lush garden inside the ancient walls of Old Town Artisans. In the Before Times, La Cocina offered fine food, drink and music. When they had to shut their doors thanks to COVID-19, they continued to offer meals for out-of-work restaurant employees. And they have a tentative reopening date of Oct. 22 — which is the same day Best of Tucson hits the streets. Let’s hope all goes according to plan, because La Cocina is most definitely one of our lost treasures.



