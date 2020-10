Readers Pick

7710 S. Wilmot Road



In a rough year like 2020, stress relief is crucial. So when a CBD store rises to the top amid so much anxiety, you know they’re doing something right. Green Halo offers a wide range of CBD products at varying strengths and prices, but never varying quality: gummies, capsules, tinctures, patches, ointment and more. It’s your destination if you need to relax and still have your wits about you.



2. Earth’s Healing



3. Your CBD Store