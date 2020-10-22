Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Outdoor Art Installation 

Ben’s Bells Mosaic Murals

Readers Pick

Why are these mosaics the most celebrated outdoor art installations in town? Well, aside from the much-needed reminder to be kind, they’re nearly as prolific as saguaros around these parts. For lesser art pieces, this could be redundant, but Ben’s Bells’ mosaics are often as gorgeous as they are important, showing how many pieces can unite in harmony. How fitting—since all of Ben’s Bells are meant to promote kindness.

2. Joe Pagac’s murals

3. Rattlesnake Bridge

Tags: ,

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation