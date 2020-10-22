Readers Pick

Even after a summer of unprecedented heat and fire, the magic of Mount Lemmon lives on. The Bighorn Fire burned across the Catalinas for multiple weeks, but as the mountain highway reopened, Tucsonans were happy to see the majority of the forest, the scenic lookouts and the alpine communities still standing. The Coronado National Forest has opened some trails, vistas and picnic areas, but others remain closed. Rules can change daily so check with the Forest Service at fs.usda.gov/coronado or call 388-8300 to get updates. In any case you can take a gorgeous drive up to the top. Your visiting Phoenician will surely recognize how lucky we are to have Mount Lemmon and rejoice with you.



2. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum



3. eegee’s