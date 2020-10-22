Readers Pick

One of our contributors once stole the ball from Basketball Hall of Fame member Paul Westphal. Sure, it was in a pick-up game at some nondescript park in Orange County and it happened more than 40 years ago, but it happened. You have to wonder if that’s how Mateo Otero feels after being named the Best Chef in Tucson over Janos Wilder…AGAIN! But Otero has a rabid local fan following, including (we’re guessing) Wilder himself. He serves up a dizzying array of what he proudly calls Sonoran Chicano food, the kind his nana used to make and the kind that has been served and savored in Tucson for more than a century.



2. Janos Wilder



3. Travis Peters