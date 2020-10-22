Readers Pick

It’s amazing how many killer sandwiches are available to Tucsonans. The national chains (Firehouse, Subway, Jersey Mike’s, et al) actually have some pretty decent fare (although Ireland doesn’t believe that Subway’s bread is actually bread). But there are so many truly amazing offerings from Tucson home-grown sandwich shops. Baggin’s offers everything from a Ham and Cheese Croissant to the Chicken Cheesesteak to the Southwestern Tuna. But the fan favorite is the Unforgettable, a breast of turkey with avocado, bacon, mayo, tomato, sprouts and cream cheese, all served on 12-grain bread.



2. Grinder (eegee’s)



3. Bart’s Bag (Beyond Bread)