Best Smoothies/Juice Bar 

Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar

Readers Pick

2502 N. Campbell Ave.

“Goodness” really is a perfect name for such a lovely little spot. While they’ve got a stellar menu all around, the smoothies are definitely one of the stars. This is the kind of place that can make a smoothie with egg white protein and chia seeds taste amazing. Their juices are also labeled by what they can help with: Try the “Healing Vibes” juice for an energy boost and softer skin, for example, or the “Green Bully” to support healthy joints and vision.

2. Urban Fresh

3. Nekter

