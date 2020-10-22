Readers Pick

6433 N. Oracle Road



There is definitely something to be said for longevity in the restaurant business, and the fact that the Golden Dragon has been serving Tucsonans fine-dining Chinese cuisine for 30 years speaks volumes. The secret to their success is simple. They offer a varied menu with dishes featuring beef, duck, pork, seafood and vegetables, and they somehow manage to be informal and upscale at the same time. There was that joke at the beginning of Annie Hall where two women were eating at a diner. One woman said, “The food here is not very good” and the other added, “Yes, and such small portions.” They absolutely were not talking about Golden Dragon, a consistent Best of Tucson winner over the years.



