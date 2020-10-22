Readers Pick

2511 E. Speedway Blvd.



Located near the University of Arizona, Bangkok Café is family-owned by May Morris, who was born and raised in a restaurant family in Thailand, and her husband, Bob, a native Tucsonan who lived in Thailand for several years and is smart enough to love his wife and her food. The chefs at the Bangkok Café are all from Thailand and everything is cooked to order. Among the favorites are the Gai Satay, which is a bamboo skewer of Satay BBQ chicken with peanut sauce. It’s served with toast and sweet and sour cucumber. Another tantalizing choice is the Kaw Paw Saparod, fried rice with fresh pineapple, chicken, cashews, shrimp, green onions and raisins.



2. Senae Thai Bistro



3. Karuna’s