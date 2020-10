Readers Pick

Lisa Cardenas has been the owner of the tattoo studio Haunted Hands since 2012, been tattooing since 2008, and been an artist for even longer than that. This is her fifth time winning in this category, and if that doesn’t tell you just how much Tucsonans love her excellent linework, use of colors and creativity, then we don’t know what does!



2. Anthony Michaels (Metro Tattoo)



3. Ed Slocum (Tattoo Artistry)