Readers Pick

220 S. Fourth Ave.



With DJs like Jim Blackwood, Cathy Rivers and Bridgitte Thum, it’s easy to see why KXCI has won over the heart and ears of the city, and why they’ve consistently landed first in Best of Tucson. Not every city can boast a truly community radio station, but that’s only the beginning of what makes KXCI so great. Whether you’re interested in pump-up jams or soothing tracks, live or studio, KXCI has you covered and then some.



2.KRQ (93.7 FM)



3. KLPX (96.1 FM)