Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Backpacking Trail 

Arizona Trail

Readers Pick

How lucky are we to live in a place where it’s hard to decide what the best local backpacking trail is? The 800-mile Arizona trail links biomes ranging from deserts to forests to mountains across Mexico, Arizona and Utah. It’s divided into 43 individual passages, each with its own unique flavor and points of interest. It’s finally cooling down, so it’s the perfect time to explore this beautiful piece of nature in our own backyard.

2. Sabino Canyon

3. Aravaipa Canyon

Tags: ,

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

Other Searches

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation