Best Westside Restaurant 

Seis Kitchen and Catering

Readers Pick

130 S. Avenida Del Convento
1765 E. River Road

There’s a reason our readers named Seis as one of their top choices in so many categories in this year’s Best of Tucson: They’re so damned good. Seis boasts styles from six regions in Mexico and you can’t go wrong with any of them. Whether you’re going with the puerco verde from Northern Mexico, the Yucatan’s poc chuc, Jalisco’s birria or any of the others, you’re gonna love it. We prefer the tacos on that hearty corn tortilla, but the salads and burros are spectacular, too. The salsa, beans, rice, calabacitas and other sides are on point, too. The breakfast burros will start your day off right and the cocktail menu will help you bring it to a close. Plus, the downtown location offers a delightful outdoor dining experience within the lovely confines of Mercado San Agustin.

2. Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe

3. Tanias 33

