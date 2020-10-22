Staff Pick

154 E. Sixth St.



STAFF PICK: Davis Dominguez Gallery closed its doors in June after 43 years in the business. This isn’t a COVID-19 story though, even if the pandemic did force the farewell shows to go online. Proprietors Candice Davis and Mike Dominguez had already planned to retire. Over their nearly half a century as gallerists, the busy pair staged some 250 exhibitions of contemporary art, showing many beloved artists, from the late Bruce McGrew to Bailey Doogan to Judith Stewart. Clearly, the loss of the gallery leaves a big hole in the arts scene. But their efforts did more than promote contemporary art—by moving to the Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building in the 1990s, they helped revitalize the downtown when it was in sorry shape. They deserve a big thanks!