Best Pizzeria 

Rocco’s Little Chicago

Readers Pick

2707 E. Broadway Blvd.

If you’ve ever had Chicago-style pizza, whether the classic thin, deep dish or stuffed, you know it can be almost a transcendent experience. When done right, the combination of insane amounts of cheese, mouthwatering sauce and the toppings of your choice will have you feeling physically full and spiritually fulfilled. And oh boy, does Rocco’s do it right. They’ve got plenty of sides, dessert and appetizer options, plus to-go packages. They even have gluten-free pizza!

2. Brooklyn Pizza Company

3. Empire Pizza & Pub

