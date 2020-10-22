Readers Pick

1813 S. Fourth Ave.



South Fourth Avenue has been home to legendary Mexican restaurants, but none more so than Mi Nidito, the humble little nest that has hosted the likes of Julio Iglesias, William Shatner, Madeleine Albright, Kurt Russell and even President Bill Clinton (You can order the President’s Plate—featuring a bean tostada, birria taco, chile relleño, chicken enchilada and a beef tamale—but we’re not sure you can finish it.) While the pandemic means seating is limited (as if waiting for a table wasn’t bad enough!), Mi Nidito is also offering takeout to serve its longtime and loyal customers.



