Best Radio Station for News 

KUAZ/NPR/AZPM (89.1 FM)

Readers Pick

Remember when radio stations used to provide news? Heck, there was a station here in town that called itself Newsradio. Those days are mostly long gone. Former news stations now just spout right-wing talk-radio propaganda, pausing only at the top and bottom of the hour to bring listeners sorta’-news from the biggest purveyor on right-wing propaganda in America. KUAZ brings the informed listener NPR and the BBC. Y’know, all things considered, that’s a blessing.

2. KIIM (99.5 FM)

3. KRQ (93.7 FM)

