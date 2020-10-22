Readers Pick, Readers Pick, Readers Pick

3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.



While the words luxury and desert might not sound too connected, a trip to JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass resort will show you otherwise. The grounds feature multiple pools, spas, golf courses, and even a custom aromatherapy bar. With so many ways to unwind and escape without actually leaving Tucson, it’s no wonder Starr Pass is continuing its Best of Tucson winning streak.



2. The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa



3. Hacienda del Sol