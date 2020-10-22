Readers Pick

6622 E. Tanque Verde Road



Lyle Lovett, with able backing from soul singers Sweet Pea Atkinson and Sir Harry Bowens—both late of the ’80s funk band Was (Not Was)—does a song called “You’re Not From Texas.” The song pokes gentle fun at newcomers and interlopers whose pants are too short and who put their boots on funny. We’ve always heard that song in our head when we drive by The Maverick and think about going in. However, we’re told that it is one of the friendliest places in all of Tucson, a good old honky-tonk country-western place with a full restaurant, a bar, live music and plenty of dancing. What’s not to like? Heck, they even give dance lessons so even if you’re not from The Maverick, you’ll fit right in, in no time flat.



2. Whiskey Roads



3. Cowpony