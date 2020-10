Readers Pick

5532 E. Speedway Blvd.



While they’re currently not offering their popular all-you-can-eat sushi, they are open for dining, featuring an extensive Korean menu, highlighted by traditional favorites Kim Bop, a sushi roll with marinated ribeye steak, yellow radish, carrots, egg and spinach; and Kimchee Pajeon, Korean-style flat cakes with kimchee and vegetables.



2. Korea House



3. Kimchi Time