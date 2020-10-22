Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Golf Course 

Starr Pass

Readers Pick

3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Even if you’re not a golfer, you may be a fan of the gorgeous views available from Starr Pass. If you are, hopefully you already know about the three nine-hole courses at this resort, complete with a clubhouse and golf shop, a driving range and a clubhouse restaurant. They offer rentals and lessons as well! Whether you choose Roadrunner, Rattler or Coyote Course, you’re in for a beautiful time.

2. Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club

3. La Paloma Golf Course

Tags: ,

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

Other Searches

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation