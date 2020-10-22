Readers Pick

3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.



Even if you’re not a golfer, you may be a fan of the gorgeous views available from Starr Pass. If you are, hopefully you already know about the three nine-hole courses at this resort, complete with a clubhouse and golf shop, a driving range and a clubhouse restaurant. They offer rentals and lessons as well! Whether you choose Roadrunner, Rattler or Coyote Course, you’re in for a beautiful time.



2. Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club



3. La Paloma Golf Course