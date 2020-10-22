Readers Pick

4502 N. First Ave.



Those who’ve spent a weekend morning at the Rillito Park Farmers Market know why it scored first place for Best of Tucson. The market has the standard staples of fresh produce and spices, but also sports fresh-cooked dishes from various national cuisines, a variety of salsas and jerky (dried meat) as well as potted plants for sale, and, as a bonus, live music lofting overhead. The market can be packed even on 100-degree days, showing just how beloved it is. More than a food market, it’s a community hub brimming with Tucson-style diversity and connection.



2. Food in Root St. Philip’s Plaza



3. Santa Cruz River Farmers’ Market at Mercado San Agustin