Best Restaurant With a Kids Menu 

Little Anthony’s Diner

Readers Pick

7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

Despite the pandemic, Little Anthony’s is still finding ways to bring the fun, with limited seating in the classic diner along with carhop and carryout service and—Hollywood confidential—evening shows featuring tributes to the likes of Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. The kids menu hits all the major food groups, from chicken nuggets to hot dogs to burgers to mac and cheese. Plus, adults can enjoy the usual diner standbys—blue plate specials like meatloaf and chicken-fried steak along with sandwiches, burgers and salads, alongside shakes, malts and other decadent desserts.

2. Rollie’s Mexican Patio

3. Zinburger

