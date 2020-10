Readers Pick

536 N. Fourth Ave.



Fourth Avenue’s Sky Bar pride themselves on having the best-mixed drinks in the universe. Now they have the honor of boasting the best bar menu in the Old Pueblo. But this should be expected considering the place voted “Best Place to get a Slice” is attached to your bar. More than just pizza, Skybar also has delicious subs and other grub to nosh on while sippin’ on a Pop Rock-laced Get Schwifty.



2. Ermanos



2. Highwire Lounge