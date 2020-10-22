Readers Pick

1439 S. Fourth Ave.



Opa continues to serve some of the best gyros, salads and all around great Mediterranean fare you can find in Tucson. Using authentic Greek recipes, coupled with locally sourced ingredients set this eatery apart for the pack. Make sure to try their gyro or spicy chicken souvlaki next time you’re at American Eat Co. on Tucson’s southside. Oh yeah, their spanakopita is so delicious you’ll think Zeus himself came down from Mt. Olympus to bake it.



2. Pappoule’s



3. Fronimo’s Greek Cafe