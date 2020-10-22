Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Restaurant to Dazzle Out-of-Town Visitors 

Pinnacle Peak

Readers Pick

6541 E. Tanque Verde Blvd.

A visit to Trail Dust Town, with its old-school carousel, stagecoach Ferris Wheel and that train ride that concludes with a pulse-pounding charge through an exploding mine, remains a step into a more nostalgic Tucson. Take a visitor there to browse the candy shop, pan for gold and catch a little magic show (And maybe pick up a trick or two yourself!) Once you’ve done all that, head over to Pinnacle Peak for an old-school steakhouse experience. Be sure to make your guest wear a tie so they can snip it right off.

2. Cafe Poca Cosa

3. El Charro

Tags: ,

  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation