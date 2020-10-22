Readers Pick

Multiple locations



These Serial Grillers have come a long way from the days of running a food truck! Not only do they have an eastside restaurant—they have branches in Vail, on the northside and in Marana. With a menu featuring sandwiches, pizzas and salads named for your favorite horror movies (A burger named Leatherface, a pizza named Red Dragon, a salad named Candyman), Serial Grillers is extra-fun around Halloween. And if opening four brick-and-mortar restaurants in the last seven years isn’t enough, they’ve also opened Craft, a tasting room featuring a wide range of microbrews, and are launching a new barbecue joint. It’s the kind of success most people would sell their souls for.



2. Saguaro Corners



3. Zona 78