Readers Pick

For more than five years, Hannah Levin has helped Tucson finish out their work day as the host of “The Home Stretch,” a radio show where you can hear a wide range of contemporary and classic music, as well as live performances and interviews. If it’s not her skill and experience in the DJ biz, it’s her passion for radio and Tucson that won over voters.



2. Ken Carr (101.7 KDRI)



3. Frank Brinsley (96.1 KLPX)