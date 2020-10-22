Readers Pick

1632 S. Fourth Ave.



For years, downtown barflys have engaged in heated discussions over which establishment has the best, most eclectic mix of music on their jukebox—Che’s Lounge or St. Charles Tavern? While both dive bars boast fantastic selections that any red-blooded individual would be blessed to hear while knocking back a few crispy boys, St. Charles takes the distinction this year. My guess as to how they did it is due to the tavern’s secret weapon: repetitious play of the Texas Tornados classic “(Hey Baby) Que Paso.” Seriously, if you don’t like that song, you don’t like music.



2. Che’s



3. Tap Room