Readers Pick

Multiple locations



With all of us spending so (so, sooooo) much time at home lately, it feels more important than ever to make sure home is a place that feels comfy, cozy and just the way you like it. And Sam Levitz has been a trusted provider of all things home furnishings for years. You can make an appointment to wander the floor of their showroom or browse their website (conveniently divided into categories like “rustic” “farmhouse” and “midcentury modern,” or into categories by furniture type). They Sam-ply can’t be beat.



2. AZ Modern



3. Baker’s Home Furnishings