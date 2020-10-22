Readers Pick

3233 E. Speedway Blvd.



The Loft Cinema is much more than an ambitious movie theater that shows high-quality films. Beyond screening everything from arthouse cinema to mondo cult classics, The Loft succeeds in being a hub for the community, allowing local organizations to rent out theaters, hosting outdoor movies in the city’s parks, and presenting rousing singalongs in its home base. Even during this downer year, The Loft is keeping busy with film streaming, private rentals and outdoor screenings in its own backyard. It’s a harmonious relationship: Tucson is lucky to have a place as magical as The Loft, and the cinema is lucky to have hordes of devoted fans.



2. Roadhouse



3. Harkins Arizona Pavilions