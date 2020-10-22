Email
Best Foothills Restaurant 

Wild Garlic Grill

Readers Pick

2870 E. Skyline Drive

Chef Steven Schultz has picked up lessons about food in Paris and California’s Carmel Valley, so it’s no surprise that Wild Garlic Grill’s menu brings you fresh fish, beef and chicken prepared with a French accent. You really can’t go wrong with a San Francisco Pier Soup, a grilled Cabrilla seabass with roasted corn salsa and an avocado tapenade, or braised lamb shank with Oregon wild mushroom burgundy wine sauce and roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Dine in or take out, this is a meal you won’t soon forget.

2. Vivace

3. North Italia Restaurant 

