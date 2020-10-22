Readers Pick

There’s no place like The Chuck Huckelberry Loop! With more than 130 miles of paved pathways that connect Tucson, South Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and unincorporated Pima County, you can travel all over the place. If you’re a biker for whom the journey is really the destination, you can be assured the journey will be pleasant too. Art installations and natural views keep the path beautiful, water fountains and restrooms come in handy for long trips, and the sheer variety of pathways will keep you from ever getting bored.



2. Mount Lemmon



3. Reid Park