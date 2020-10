Readers Pick

4573 S. 12th Ave.



Chef Mateo Otero understands what good birria is. In fact, his birria tacos have such a cult following the chef regularly takes this beefy staple to the next level creating specials like birria ramen noodles or his birria burro pan-fried in chili oil. Really, anything you get here is sure to satisfy while showcasing Otero’s creativity.



2. Mi Niditio



3. Seis Kitchen