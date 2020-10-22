Readers Pick

2731 E. Broadway Blvd.

119 E. Speedway Blvd.



Founded more than a quarter-century ago by refugee Amanuel Gegremariam, Zemam’s has long been Tucson’s go-to place for a mix of Ethiopian dishes such as Yedoro Alica (chicken cooked in a spicy berbere sauce) and Yekik Wat (yellow split peas mashed with onions, garlic and green peppers) atop that spongy injera bread. Unfortunately, the very communal nature of eating their meals means that they’ve temporarily shuttered their Speedway location and are offering just takeout from the Broadway location. We can’t wait to sit down in this place for a meal with friends again.



2. Cafe Desta



3. Queen Sheba