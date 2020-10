Readers Pick

614 N. Grande Ave.



The medicinal properties of menudo should be studied to find out why that fatty, deep red broth loaded with chewy tripe and firm posole can cure hangovers that would typically sideline a person for days. While not researched by the FDA, the menudo at Tanias 33 not only cures hangovers but tastes amazing. Don’t be fooled by imitators and their inferior menudo.



2. El Minuto



3. Los Jarritos