Best Tamales 

Tucson Tamale Company

Readers Pick

Multiple locations

Nobody makes tamales quite like Tucson Tamale Company. Perhaps the secret is their dedication to the craft. Perhaps it’s the masa they use. Or maybe it’s the endlessly creative variations on the standard tamale, whether they are stuffing a Thanksgiving dinner or an Indian buffet into the masa inside that corn husk. No matter what it is, the taste can’t be beat. Whether you’re looking for something traditional or some kind of tamale fusion, this place never disappoints.

2. El Charro

3. Lerua’s

