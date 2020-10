Readers Pick

3482 E. River Road



Brandi Fenton is a great place to take yourself, your friends, your kids, and—of course—your dogs. The off-leash park has double-entry gates, separate areas for small and large dogs, water bowls, a plastic bag holder and plenty of shade. As one reviewer on Bring Fido put it, “You’ll make friends, and so will your dog.” Bow wow how could you let yourself miss out?



2. Reid Park



3. Morris K. Udall Regional Park