Readers Pick

5646 E. Speedway Blvd.

45 S. Sixth Ave.



Recently celebrating a century of serving Tucson, Chicago Music Store has another streak going: landing first in Best of Tucson year-after-year! And it’s no wonder the store is so adored by locals: the place has staff ready to teach you how to play the piano, guitar, saxophone, bass, violin, flute, banjo and even the accordion. And if you aren’t sure about hopping into a new musical lifestyle, many of the teachers offer the first two lessons for free.



2. The Schoolhouse of Rock



3. Allegro School of Music