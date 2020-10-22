Email
Best Desserts 

Monsoon Chocolate

Readers Pick

234 E. 22nd St.

Do you ever see a piece of food that is so beautiful, so intricately crafted, so painstakingly and lovingly put together that you almost don’t feel like you can eat it? You might feel that way about Monsoon Chocolate’s handcrafted bon bons for about two minutes, before you give in and start devouring. With flavors like mezcal caramel, Exo coffee truffle, vegan masala chai and grapefruit fennel pollen, resistance is futile: how can you not want to tuck in?

2. Beyond Bread

3. Village Bakehouse

