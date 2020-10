Readers Pick

800 E. 16th St.



Back when many of the kids now running breweries in town were still in their diapers, Barrio Brewing was already cooking up classics. It’s one thing for a local beer to be distributed nationally, but it’s another thing for a beer to so perfectly complement a Tucson afternoon. Lucky for us and Barrio, the beloved Blonde is both.



2. Dragoon IPA (Dragoon Brewing Company)



3. Barrio Rojo (Barrio Brewing)