Readers Pick

5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road



A one-time girls school nestled in the Catalina Foothills, Hacienda del Sol has enough rustic charm and sophisticated lodging to land a Forbes four-star rating as well as placement on the National Registry of Historic Spaces. But you don’t have to stay there to enjoy a classic American meal of seafood, steak, chicken or salad at the Grill at Hacienda del Sol, alongside a spectacular view of the valley below. Or if you’d prefer open-air dining, Terraza Garden Patio and Lounge is serving up breakfast, lunch or dinner. Given Hacienda del Sol’s origins, this really is old-school Tucson dining at its best.



2. Vivace



3. Saguaro Corners