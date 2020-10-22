Readers Pick

58 W. Congress St.

10785 N. Oracle Road



When the craving for tacos strikes while traversing downtown streets or avoiding the speed traps of Oro Valley, those in the know go to Street Taco. Everything they serve is super fresh and sure to make mouths happy. Their carne asada, topped with fresh pico de gallo and guacamole and served on a corn tortilla is a thin slice of heaven for even the choosiest of foodies. But the goodness doesn’t end there, many delightful items await your tastebuds. Be sure to wash it down with a bottled Mexican Coca-Cola or Barrio Blonde.



2. Seis Kitchen



3. Rollies Mexican Patio